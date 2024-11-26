The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 127,059 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Cooper Companies worth $123,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,588 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 106,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,839 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The trade was a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

