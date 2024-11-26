The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of J. M. Smucker worth $119,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,403,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after purchasing an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,195,000 after buying an additional 523,803 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

