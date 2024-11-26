The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Balaji Purushothaman Sells 12,800 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Balaji Purushothaman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Thursday, October 24th, Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.