Tigress Financial Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $103.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

