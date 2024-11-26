Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Tractor Supply worth $27,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,362,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $13,353,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.59.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $285.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.68. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $197.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

