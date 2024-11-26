TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells C$1,060,227.30 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total transaction of C$1,060,227.30.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.67.
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
