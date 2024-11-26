TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells C$1,060,227.30 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total transaction of C$1,060,227.30.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of C$8.22 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on TA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.17.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

