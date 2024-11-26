Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White Sells 171,057 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,602.30. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

