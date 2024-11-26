Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. This trade represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock valued at $26,450,955. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.