Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,069 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Under Armour by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -222.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Insider Activity

Under Armour Company Profile

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.