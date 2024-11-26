United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider James Mikolaichik Buys 34,000 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of PRKS opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.36.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parks & Resorts
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $16,862,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $411,000.
United Parks & Resorts Company Profile
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parks & Resorts
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.