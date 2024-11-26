United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Insider James Mikolaichik Buys 34,000 Shares of Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider James Mikolaichik purchased 34,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $1,947,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.47 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $16,862,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $411,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

