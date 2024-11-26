Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,728 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $32,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 79,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,398 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.51. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

