Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 186,989 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

