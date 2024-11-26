Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRN shares. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Veren from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Veren from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Veren from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

VRN opened at C$7.45 on Tuesday. Veren has a 12-month low of C$6.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

