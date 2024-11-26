WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WD-40 by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 28.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $289,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,310.30. This represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Trading Up 0.9 %

WDFC stock opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $211.03 and a 52 week high of $292.36. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

