WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) CEO Sells $677,980.80 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 6,720 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $677,980.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,581.01. This trade represents a 12.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $101.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $101.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 238.4% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

