Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
