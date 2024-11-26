Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $135.75 on Monday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.