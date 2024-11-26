Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $106,141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after buying an additional 1,308,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,674,000 after buying an additional 1,191,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after buying an additional 804,650 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

