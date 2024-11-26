WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $25,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 188,616 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $61,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 84.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after buying an additional 270,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 17.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,915,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 8.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.66 million. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

