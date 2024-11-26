Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2024

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.