Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $250.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.71 and a fifty-two week high of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

