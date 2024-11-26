Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Xometry from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.
In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 16,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $498,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,908.48. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,381.45. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,633 shares of company stock worth $1,201,730 in the last three months. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Xometry by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,796,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after buying an additional 288,151 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
