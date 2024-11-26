YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in YETI by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on YETI from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of YETI opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

