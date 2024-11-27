17,296 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 153.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 102,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

