5,125 Shares in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,573,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 1.2 %

ABG stock opened at $263.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.09 and a 1-year high of $277.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.12 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

