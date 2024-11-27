6,032 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,335,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,055,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,884,000 after buying an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

MDGL opened at $336.74 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of -0.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.94) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -24.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total value of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 6,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.83, for a total value of $1,551,490.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,626,927.21. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.