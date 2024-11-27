67,725 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 67,725 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 113.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,860,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $497,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,858,913.24. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $39,030.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,649.37. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,071,225 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RUN stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.61.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

