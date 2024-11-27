Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barclays by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 180.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barclays by 286.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

