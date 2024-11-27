Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,465 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 391.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 15,153.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

NYSE HMC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

