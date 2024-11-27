Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,057 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 426.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 41,551 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

