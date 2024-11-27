Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Affirm worth $89,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,652.25. This trade represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 868,253 shares of company stock worth $52,186,668. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

AFRM opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

