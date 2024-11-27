Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,854 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $91,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

AEM opened at $84.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

