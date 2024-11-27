Algert Global LLC Acquires 12,145 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AdvanSix worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 9.1% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, Director Donald P. Newman bought 5,030 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $62,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,816. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $474,058 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.