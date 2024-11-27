Algert Global LLC Acquires 8,877 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 393.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,275,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,669,000 after buying an additional 389,639 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,339,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,526 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 885,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,091,000 after purchasing an additional 193,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,978,000.

PODD stock opened at $266.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $279.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day moving average is $211.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

