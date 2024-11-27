Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 220,710 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 220,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 16,741.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in UiPath by 76.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.