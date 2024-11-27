Algert Global LLC Buys 5,260 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 47.1% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $178.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

