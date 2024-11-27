Algert Global LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,737 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.49% of Sun Country Airlines worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,252 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 114.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 808,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 431,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 14.2% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,705,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 336,086 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SNCY opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $737.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $30,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,158 shares in the company, valued at $524,652.58. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. This represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock valued at $694,763. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

