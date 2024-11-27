Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,509 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.28% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Armada Hoffler Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -390.48%.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Hoffler acquired 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,793.50. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $48,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,149 shares in the company, valued at $294,566.65. This trade represents a 19.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

