Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 390.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 159.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 382,539 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,419,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after purchasing an additional 223,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 324,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 92,985 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -155.70 and a beta of 0.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $28.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 60,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,585,275.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,232.56. This trade represents a 53.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,192 shares of company stock worth $2,479,390 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.