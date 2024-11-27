Algert Global LLC Invests $2.46 Million in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,778,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,021,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $60.49.

Insider Transactions at XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Mike Klonne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,344. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,607 shares in the company, valued at $50,307,028.38. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,994,600. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

