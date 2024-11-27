Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,880,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,401,000 after acquiring an additional 198,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

