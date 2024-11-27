Algert Global LLC Sells 190,640 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $984.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

