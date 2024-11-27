Algert Global LLC Sells 190,640 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2024

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNFree Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190,640 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $984.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.20). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The company had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.