Algert Global LLC Sells 5,410 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 198.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Winmark by 673.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.11, for a total value of $570,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,456.60. The trade was a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.59, for a total transaction of $918,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,875 shares in the company, valued at $20,612,036.25. This represents a 4.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $4,158,071. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WINA opened at $419.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.24. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 49.02%.

Winmark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $8.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $33.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

