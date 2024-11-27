Algert Global LLC Sells 5,606 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.33% of PubMatic worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PubMatic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PubMatic by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $287,240.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,525.20. This trade represents a 82.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at $342,316.26. This trade represents a 15.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,869 shares of company stock worth $1,525,262 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $754.29 million, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

