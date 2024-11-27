Algert Global LLC Sells 93,808 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,808 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 32,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,546,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 13.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 988,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,337,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Distefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,031.44. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 0.2 %

KFY opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

