Algert Global LLC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Rollins by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.0% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 34.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

