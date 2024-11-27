Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Increased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 401.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $304.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

