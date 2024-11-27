Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stake Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alphatec by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after buying an additional 1,260,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,202 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 130.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.11.

ATEC stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

