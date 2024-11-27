Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman Sells 15,260 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $215.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.