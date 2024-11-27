American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,722 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.