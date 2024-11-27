Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

