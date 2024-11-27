Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Anglo American stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

